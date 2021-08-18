Blog Press Start

Tom Souverain
Here's a quick look of our upcoming new blog here at Voodoo. The vision was to give it a data / tech look and feel, with its dark mode and sleek UI. The colors and fun part comes from the illustrations and screencasts of our colorful games. Several micro-interactions are scattered all along the pages to really give a playful experience.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
