Mascot Illustration

Mascot Illustration logo merchandise menu mascot burger hamburger drawing illustrator illustration icon graphic design design branding
Burger mascot for Good Company, a restaurant in Cleveland, OH. This illustration is used in tandem with their existing logotype, on apparel, merchandise and their current kids menu to be colored in by tiny guests.

