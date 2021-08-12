H&M clone, I name it M&H store

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I just build an eCommerce website from scratch. Nextjs(frontend), Tailwind CSS(Styling), sanityIo(CMS), Redux-Persist(global state management), Next-Auth(authentication). I also integrate Shopify Storefront API with my application for checkout and payment. I also provide UI design.
Here is the demo, https://next-js-e-commerce-xnslx.vercel.app/
Here is the code, https://github.com/xnslx/next-js-e-commerce
If you like it, please do not hesitate to star it.
I also publish my project on the Sanity Exchange platform, here is the link, https://www.sanity.io/projects/https-next-js-e-commerce-xnslx-vercel-app