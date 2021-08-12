Daily UI #015 - On/Off Switch

Hey dribbblers, here's my design for the on/off switch. I intended it to be set for smart light bulbs where you can set a schedule as well as a manual input.

I hope you can drop a like ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

