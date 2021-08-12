Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PARADOX STUDIO

TEXT EFFECTS

PARADOX STUDIO
PARADOX STUDIO
  • Save
TEXT EFFECTS vector ui youtube typography fiverr illustration branding logo uidesign freelance design adobe photoshop
Download color palette

Tutorial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvqDKIGR4A8&t=9s
I created this Cool Text Design Effects in Adobe Photoshop. So in this video We will create this City Scene step-by-step in detail. Watch This video till end to understand don't skip in half.
And like, share, comment video and stay tunned for more videos.

Support - https://www.paypal.me/PARADOXSTUDIOIN

Free Project File : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yV59...

Checkout/DM for your Work : https://www.fiverr.com/share/pjXvRE

PARADOX STUDIO
PARADOX STUDIO

More by PARADOX STUDIO

View profile
    • Like