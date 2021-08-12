TEXT EFFECTS

Tutorial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvqDKIGR4A8&t=9s

I created this Cool Text Design Effects in Adobe Photoshop. So in this video We will create this City Scene step-by-step in detail. Watch This video till end to understand don't skip in half.

And like, share, comment video and stay tunned for more videos.

Support - https://www.paypal.me/PARADOXSTUDIOIN

Free Project File : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yV59...

Checkout/DM for your Work : https://www.fiverr.com/share/pjXvRE