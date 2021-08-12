Jamshid Tashpulatov

Dashwind - Dashboard UI Kit for Tailwind CSS

Jamshid Tashpulatov
Jamshid Tashpulatov
  • Save
Dashwind - Dashboard UI Kit for Tailwind CSS design css tailwind panel admin crm cms dashboard ui
Download color palette

Do you want a great Dashboard theme?

Get it now

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Do you have any project that you need get going?
Contact me: jamshidbektashpulatov@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Jamshid Tashpulatov
Jamshid Tashpulatov

More by Jamshid Tashpulatov

View profile
    • Like