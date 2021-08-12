Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Netflix User Data Visualisation

Interface developed in HTML/CSS and Javascript (D3.js), data was downloaded from a Netflix user account, processed and declined in interactive charts.
Project done during scholar year 2020-2021 at Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne University.
Full Interface in the video
https://youtu.be/cRjRRxZhlEs

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
