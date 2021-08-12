Gaia

Unicorn 🦄 adorable drawing flat cute animals vector affinity designer graphic animal illustration character drawing stickers kawaii character design procreate illustrator illustration pride rainbow mythical magical unicorn
Illustration for Taylored Expressions “Little critters” stamp set 🐧
For freelance and commissions 💌 hi@muchsketch.com
I share more about my design projects on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

