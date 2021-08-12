Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Render of Volvo New Logo for an Advertisement

To render the new logo and logotype for Volvo I tried to figure out an advertisement, using the circle form of the logo to tease the new car and the blue color as background, implementing the monochrome version of the logo

