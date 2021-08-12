Noel Odhiambo

Hasta Siempre

"Hasta Siempre, Comandante," or simply "Hasta Siempre," inspired by the 1965 song by Cuban composer Carlos Puebla. As a reply to revolutionary Che Guevara's farewell letter when he left Cuba, in order to foster revolution in the Congo

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
