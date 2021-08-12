Samuel Lizzi

After going over the prototype and fixing the issues that arose from the usability test, it was time to get the wireframe ready for handover to the developers. This would be sent with the working prototype and flow diagram so that the developers can get started.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
