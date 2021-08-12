Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Lizzi

Affinity Diagram

Samuel Lizzi
Samuel Lizzi
  • Save
Affinity Diagram ui ux
Download color palette

The next step in the process was to collect all the data from the competitive benchmarking, online surveys and usability tests and write out notes of importance on a post it notes and organise the data into an affinity diagram.

The notes were then organised into groups that had similar findings.

The outcome was that patterns from the data started emerging and started highlighting the direction for the Fly UX website.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Samuel Lizzi
Samuel Lizzi

More by Samuel Lizzi

View profile
    • Like