Sweetie Mehtaa

E-commerce - Mini Camera

Sweetie Mehtaa
Sweetie Mehtaa
  • Save
E-commerce - Mini Camera e commerce beautiful motion graphics 3d animation mobile application app e commerce app camera icon ux branding logo vector illustration graphic design design uiux ui
Download color palette

Hi, friends

The design concept for the e-commerce project we are working on. Let's make the world a safer place! I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact us sweetiemehtaa123@gmail.com

Sweetie Mehtaa
Sweetie Mehtaa

More by Sweetie Mehtaa

View profile
    • Like