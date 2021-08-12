khaled ayman

This has been initially made for the #36daysoftype as my contribution to this challenge.
Finally ( Goat font ) Goat🐐 is a unique and elegant Serif typeface inspired by nature elements, such as the goat's unique eye shape. Goat has only one font weight (Black). The font includes numerals and some punctuation marks and symbols. The font is perfect for headlines, posters, billboards, logo design and much more.
You can find it here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123906559/Goat-Font
Designed by me
GIFs and Font trailer were animated by Ali Snawi

Aug 12, 2021
