Brutalist Design - Creditas Store

In this shot, we showcase one of the outcomings of something we call "Projeto Secreto". In a literal translation, the Secret Project aims to design with total freedom in the use of Design System and internal agreements, the only focus here is to stress our pixels and shoot for the moon. 🚀
In this special edition of the Projeto Secreto, we redesigned our Store using brutalism as a concept. Hope you all enjoy it.
All the shared assets were produced in Figma with smart animate and other ~wizardry~ stuff. 🎩