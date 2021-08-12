Kateryna Lekhner

Banking service app concept

Banking service app concept app card abstract finance money infographic craphic banking bank ui
Hi friends!😉
I want to share some screens for banking service app i was working on. I hope you enjoyed it!
📧 Feel free contact me - katelekhner@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
