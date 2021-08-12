Jack Daly

Fortune 500 annual report

Fortune 500 annual report design vector education green vector illustration product illustration data visualization infographics conceptual illustration
Download color palette
Here is a selection of illustrations recently created for the annual report of a Fortune 500 company. The illustrations focus on various business-related scenes, with subtle elements of infographics interwoven.

