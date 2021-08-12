Samuel Lizzi

Customer Journey Map

Samuel Lizzi
Samuel Lizzi
  • Save
Customer Journey Map ui ux
Download color palette

After gathering all the data, I went through each step of the user’s journey to determine how Fly UX could make the journey through the website flow better. Each stage focused on the users goals, behaviours and pain point in each process. This highlighted two main areas that Fly UX could improve upon, Flight Choice and Choosing Seats.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Samuel Lizzi
Samuel Lizzi

More by Samuel Lizzi

View profile
    • Like