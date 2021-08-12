RS is a software developed for all workplace management operations including supply chains, transactions, budget, planning and more. Since it is a muliti-level software, it is important for the logosymbol to represent this. There's a unique optical illusion occurring with the letters R and S. If you shift your perspective, you see a staircase which is the letter S rather than a three dimensional letter R. This staircase plays well into the various tools and levels the software offers.