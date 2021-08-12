Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siya Ndlangalavu

West West Pictures Title Animation

West West Pictures Title Animation branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
A short gif version of a series of animations I created for my company West West Pictures.

PS: Dribbble's upload requirements forced me to upload a highly pixelated version, apologies!

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
