Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bagas Wibowo

Landing page vaccine covid-19

Bagas Wibowo
Bagas Wibowo
  • Save
Landing page vaccine covid-19 flat drug landing page virus form covid-19 design web web design graphic design ui vaccine
Download color palette

this is my exploration of

Landing Page Website Vaksin.id

In this post, I am sharing
Page of
----------------------------------------------------------
Landing page form vaksin
----------------------------------------------------------

Follow my Instagram @bw.bagaswibowo if you're curious about other screens! ⁣ ⁣ What do you think? ⁣ Let me know in the comments section below and don't forget to leave a like to show support! thank you

Bagas Wibowo
Bagas Wibowo

More by Bagas Wibowo

View profile
    • Like