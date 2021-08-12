Ben Morgan

Gelato Fantastico!

Gelato Fantastico! logo typography dessert gelato waffle ice cream illustration branding
Because who doesn't like ice cream?

Graphic treatment for a food client, for an editorial piece.

Font: Choowee by Egoshin Vladimir.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
