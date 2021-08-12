Alex Bohitsoy
Marketplace App Design

Marketplace App Design
The marketplace mobile app with responsive web and RTL support provides a full shopping experience with the ability to be a seller or buyer simultaneously, so you can get the best of two worlds. The user can browse products, place orders and leave their feedback as a buyer and promote their own shop at the same time!

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
