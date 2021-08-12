🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This has been initially made for the #36daysoftype as my contribution to this challenge.
Finally ( Goat font ) Goat🐐 is a unique and elegant Serif typeface inspired by nature elements, such as the goat's unique eye shape. Goat has only one font weight (Black). The font includes numerals and some punctuation marks and symbols. The font is perfect for headlines, posters, billboards, logo design and much more.
You can find it here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123906559/Goat-Font
Designed by me
GIFs and Font trailer were animated by Ali Snawi