Outshift
Outshift Agency

Menu Theme

Outshift
Outshift Agency
Outshift for Outshift Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Menu Theme activity web app mobile app dashboard light mode menu navigation ux ui
Download color palette

Based on the previous work, here's an idea on how users can choose their menu style in their theme settings.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Outshift Agency
Outshift Agency
Fully remote digital design agency.
Hire Us

More by Outshift Agency

View profile
    • Like