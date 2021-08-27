Neftmagistral app

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The bonuses of the loyalty program of the Neftmagistral application are accumulated on the discount cards of customers also in the online format, for this it is enough to show the QR code to the cashier when paying. Bonuses can be spent on the products of the company and its partners. Also, in one of the recent updates, the SDK from Tinkoff was added to pay for self-service car washes