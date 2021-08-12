Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ирина С

The start of the school year

Ирина С
Ирина С
  • Save
The start of the school year the start of the school year girl flat style vector illustration design
Download color palette

Girl unhappy with the start of the school year with a book in flat style

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Ирина С
Ирина С

More by Ирина С

View profile
    • Like