Tom Souverain
Voodoo

NPS Survey

Tom Souverain
Voodoo
Tom Souverain for Voodoo
  • Save
Download color palette

Looped animation to illustrate a weekly mail we send to coached studios, asking for their feedbacks. Modeling and animation were done in Blender.

🕵️ Looking for a job? We're hiring!
🕹 Download our games on the App Store and the Google Play Store
🏀 Don't forget to follow us on Dribble if you want more!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Voodoo
Voodoo
Entertain the world.

More by Voodoo

View profile
    • Like