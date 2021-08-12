FinTech App Landing

The asset management industry ended 2020 with an 11% increase in funds, entering 2021 with assets worth over $ 100 billion. Solutions for funds are a specific area of highly qualified professionals. This landing page has everything a busy client to get acquainted with the LR fund management app: the link to a short video explaining how the LR software works and the button to fill out the application form.

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to hello@gorazdo.studio

Our Website | Instagram | Behance | Rarible