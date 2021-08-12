Ann Sitnikova
Gorazdo Studio

FinTech App Landing

Ann Sitnikova
Gorazdo Studio
Ann Sitnikova for Gorazdo Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
FinTech App Landing fintech manage ui landing invest financial desktop
FinTech App Landing fintech manage ui landing invest financial desktop
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1691 (1).png
  2. Frame 1651 (1).png

The asset management industry ended 2020 with an 11% increase in funds, entering 2021 with assets worth over $ 100 billion. Solutions for funds are a specific area of highly qualified professionals. This landing page has everything a busy client to get acquainted with the LR fund management app: the link to a short video explaining how the LR software works and the button to fill out the application form.

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to hello@gorazdo.studio

Our Website | Instagram | Behance | Rarible

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Gorazdo Studio
Gorazdo Studio
Full-cycle agency
Hire Us

More by Gorazdo Studio

View profile
    • Like