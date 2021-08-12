Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitness App Design (Case Study)

Fitness App Design (Case Study)
I have designed this landing page for a Fitness app called Fiton.
Link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125225155/Fitness-Landing-Page
Core features of this website:
1. Workout plan
2. Diet Plan
3. Appointment with Fitness trainer and Dietitian
4. Tracking (Workout, Diet, Water, Sleep)
5. Unlimited Workout Video
6. Notification

#fitness #exercise #workout #gym #weightloss #gym #landingpage #webdesign #webdesigner #webdesign #uiuxdesign #UIUX

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
