Fitness App Design (Case Study)

I have designed this landing page for a Fitness app called Fiton.

Link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125225155/Fitness-Landing-Page

Core features of this website:

1. Workout plan

2. Diet Plan

3. Appointment with Fitness trainer and Dietitian

4. Tracking (Workout, Diet, Water, Sleep)

5. Unlimited Workout Video

6. Notification

