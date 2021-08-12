Lee Snow

Shorties Haircuts for Kids

Shorties Haircuts for Kids mustache barbershop barber illustration vector design church logo church design logo branding
I was super excited to partner with an old friend on the branding for her new startup barbershop/salon just for kids in Columbus, GA opening later this year. We wanted to take a mustache that is the mascot of her main barbershop and make a cartoon version for the mark of Shorties.

