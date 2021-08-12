Meredith Norwood

Eye See

Eye See intuition deeper theta human alive awareness consciousness seeing evil eye eye rainbow spectrum
I'm entranced by eyes, and spectrums. I'd love any feedback and thoughts as I upload these.

