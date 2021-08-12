阿隆-Along

Community Icon Design

阿隆-Along
阿隆-Along
  • Save
Community Icon Design gradient icon community community icon design ui
Download color palette

这是设计产出的一部分icon,该项目是一个社群项目，最新由于种种原因，项目开发一半被终止。ICON由2-3种颜色、相反配色、渐变+投影叠加设计方式。

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
阿隆-Along
阿隆-Along

More by 阿隆-Along

View profile
    • Like