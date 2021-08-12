Sevva - Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Logo Design for Sevva
Sevva is a minimalist SaaS product primarily targeted at corporates and subject matter expert groups to post and curate (rank) content.
While designing this concept, the following concept ‘ingredients’ I kept in mind:
- Letter S
- Engage
- Curate
- Social
- Algorithm
Currently open to hear your feedback as the project is also still ongoing. Also wondering if you may seen something 100% similar before?
Thanks for your time and wishing you all a great day! 👋
Jeroen
___
Want to work with me and create a mark, together?
Feel free to reach out via my E-mail or Dribbble DM:
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl