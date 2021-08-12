Jeroen van Eerden

Sevva - Logo Design

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Sevva - Logo Design brand identity collectives saas interact rate algorithm social platform curate engagement pulse wireless s lettermark s monogram visual identity branding logo design logo sevva
Download color palette

Logo Design for Sevva

Sevva is a minimalist SaaS product primarily targeted at corporates and subject matter expert groups to post and curate (rank) content.⁣

While designing this concept, the following concept ‘ingredients’ I kept in mind: ⁣
- Letter S⁣
- Engage⁣
- Curate⁣
- Social⁣
- Algorithm⁣

Currently open to hear your feedback as the project is also still ongoing. Also wondering if you may seen something 100% similar before? ⁣

Thanks for your time and wishing you all a great day! 👋⁣

Jeroen

___

Want to work with me and create a mark, together?
Feel free to reach out via my E-mail or Dribbble DM:

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like