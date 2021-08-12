eduardo asta

Nossa UOL

Nossa UOL teaser video editing video motiongraphic motion animation
I'm producing and animating a teaser for a Brazilian entertainment channel. Illustrations by Daniel Kondo.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
