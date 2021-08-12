Rafael Martins

Focus App Switch On/OFF - Daily UI#15

Focus App Switch On/OFF - Daily UI#15 concentration work productivity focus app design app buttons togglebutton toggle switch dailyui15 015 15 dailyui daily 100 challenge design uidesign dailyuichallenge daily ui ui
This is an idea for an app that allows the user create moments of work, productivity and focus. Other than that, it has other features such as a playlist, adding notes, etc.
