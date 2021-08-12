Noblesville - Display typeface

Hello, this time we want to introduce a new product. namely "Mechta", a display font that has a classic, feminine and elegant style.

Mechta font is perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, printed quotes, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything.

https://fontbundles.net/handpikdesign/1516846-noblesville#gtmPos=1>mList=14