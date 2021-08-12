Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meenakshi Ratna

Offo - Business Card - Design 2

Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna
  • Save
Offo - Business Card - Design 2 business card design branding design adobe illustrator cc adobe photoshop cc logo
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

OFFO - Personal project for timesheet app with geo location.

Business card Mockup

Drop a like / comment

Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna

More by Meenakshi Ratna

View profile
    • Like