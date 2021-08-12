Piyoter

LOGOFOLIO project vol1

Piyoter
Piyoter
  • Save
LOGOFOLIO project vol1 design logofolio 3d mark motion graphics branding graphic design logo animation
Download color palette

Hello everybody !

My new Dribble shot is an invitation to visit mine
a new logofolio project.

See more and click the link below.

---> https://www.behance.net/gallery/125242771/LOGOFOLIO_V1

Please press <3 if you like it.

Piyoter
Piyoter

More by Piyoter

View profile
    • Like