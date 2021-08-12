Numan Durmaz

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Numan Durmaz
Numan Durmaz
  • Save
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up challenge dailyui graphic design ui
Download color palette

Challenge #1 of Daily UI.
Feedback is highly appreciated. 😊

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Numan Durmaz
Numan Durmaz

More by Numan Durmaz

View profile
    • Like