MyPitch - A football venture built on video data analysis.

MyPitch is to become a football community, that helps players and their friends to grow their potential with real game insights.

Together with MyPitch, Made designed the systems and apps that provide insight into player's performance. Using machine learning & computer vision we have been able to track players and empower the football community by allowing them to participate in sharing stats, challenges and badges.

Through goal setting and community acknowledgement players are enabled to track their progress and build their careers.

https://www.haveitmade.be/cases/my-pitch