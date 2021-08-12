Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lotte Bijlsma
Made

MyPitch - A football venture built on video data analysis.

Lotte Bijlsma
Made
Lotte Bijlsma for Made
Hire Us
  • Save
MyPitch - A football venture built on video data analysis. app design concept design interface ai ui football
MyPitch - A football venture built on video data analysis. app design concept design interface ai ui football
Download color palette
  1. MyPitch 1.jpg
  2. MyPitch 2.jpg

MyPitch is to become a football community, that helps players and their friends to grow their potential with real game insights.

Together with MyPitch, Made designed the systems and apps that provide insight into player's performance. Using machine learning & computer vision we have been able to track players and empower the football community by allowing them to participate in sharing stats, challenges and badges.

Through goal setting and community acknowledgement players are enabled to track their progress and build their careers.

More info here:
https://www.haveitmade.be/cases/my-pitch

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Made
Made
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Made

View profile
    • Like