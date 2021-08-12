Devil's - hot sauce

Devil's is a company that makes hell-hot, hot sauce.

They use a unique receipt and they want to stick out from the crowd.

90% of hot sauce brands use a glass bottle with the logo sticker on it so you see the actual red sauce in it.

Here we used a full black bottle.Combined black and red give a vibe of a very hot sauce.

Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously, this is a concept.

If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.

contact me:

mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com

socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft