Ryan Walsh
Atomic Robot

SMARTi Watch App

Ryan Walsh
Atomic Robot
Ryan Walsh for Atomic Robot
SMARTi Watch App ux typography atomicrobot recipes grilling bbq cooking timer smartwatch digital watch vector figma design illustration app ui logo branding graphic design
Starting with an audit of the current marketplace for smart grill apps, The Atomic Robot leadership and I spec'd out and designed a fresh app. The concept dives into the users desire to monitor and record timing sessions for grilling. A curated set of recipe specific timers are available as well as a manual timer. A straight forward branding concept was applied throughout.

