Alexander Benkendorf

Lungpass. Smart monitoring

Alexander Benkendorf
Alexander Benkendorf
  • Save
Lungpass. Smart monitoring branding logo mobile design application startup development ux ui design
Lungpass. Smart monitoring branding logo mobile design application startup development ux ui design
Lungpass. Smart monitoring branding logo mobile design application startup development ux ui design
Lungpass. Smart monitoring branding logo mobile design application startup development ux ui design
Lungpass. Smart monitoring branding logo mobile design application startup development ux ui design
Lungpass. Smart monitoring branding logo mobile design application startup development ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. bl_0.png
  2. main.mp4
  3. bl_1.png
  4. bl_2.png
  5. bl_4.png
  6. bl_5.png
  7. bl_3.png

Lungpass is a smart stethoscope paired with an app, which helps monitor patients with pulmonary diseases and detects respiratory abnormalities.The company trusted us with redesigning the app - it was created according to outdated guidelines and the functionality was incomprehensible to users. Our main goal was to analyze the difficulties which users might face while using the app, change the workflow and make it user-friendly.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Alexander Benkendorf
Alexander Benkendorf
World class branding, design and development

More by Alexander Benkendorf

View profile
    • Like