Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD Sohag Rana

Landing Page Web UI Design

MD Sohag Rana
MD Sohag Rana
  • Save
Landing Page Web UI Design ux design ui design uiux glass ui web template free mockup free ui kit glassmorphism webdesign web design messenger chatting chat user interface figma template ui template messenger app web design messenger app landing page chat box user interface landing page
Download color palette

Hello Creative People 👋
Here is my new exploration of Chat Box - Landing Page Web Design that I have created recently. I hope everyone will like the design. Full view
Download UI Kit Templates

Don't forget to share your feedback. Feedback is an inspiration for a designer :)
------------------------------------------
❤️ Press "L" if you like the design.
------------------------------------------

Looking for UX/UI Designer for Project?

💌Send me message:isohag450@gmail.com
🎯Chat on Skype

Thanks for watching. Have a good day 💙

Follow me on:
Behance | Instagram | Uplabs | Medium | Fiverr

MD Sohag Rana
MD Sohag Rana

More by MD Sohag Rana

View profile
    • Like