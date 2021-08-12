Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko

Health Platform for Children - SuperMe

Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko
Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko
  • Save
Health Platform for Children - SuperMe illustration food platform website achievement calendar sport health children design ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 👋

The main task of the project is to create an attractive and fascinating website for children. The aim is to help children develop good habits, eat healthy foods, and exercise.

Full project here on my Behance

Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko
Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko

More by Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko

View profile
    • Like