Giveaway Signup - Daily UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I did some google search on Giveaway Signups.
After looking at some good ones, one of them caught my eye that looked authentic and hence I took some ideas from it and created this one.
Here it shows :
>> It is easy to enter where you only have to signup to enter and win.
>> The UI is quite clean and simple and having that "closes on" time gives people the urgency to enter.