Nick Berends

BOUWBEDRIJF GROEN

Nick Berends
Nick Berends
  • Save
BOUWBEDRIJF GROEN logo vector illustration branding brand
Download color palette

Another company devised and this time it is 'Bouwbedrijf Groen'. The logo is a combination of a B + G and then also in the form of a leaf. Working in a friendly manner is the most important for them. That's why they show it on a banner at every construction site

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Nick Berends
Nick Berends

More by Nick Berends

View profile
    • Like