Seth Ellenwood

Strange Vibes Only Vector Art

Strange Vibes Only Vector Art nebraska pyschedelic vibes strange daisy flower smiley face smiley sketch drawing illustration cartoon style cartoon crumby creative crumby creative cloud adobe illustrator pen tool vector art vector
STRANGE VIBES ONLY! Vectored this smiley guy out in Adobe Illustrator. …Having a new machine to work on means more goofy shit is a coming.

Stop, collaborate, listen. I'm back with a new illustration.
