Daily UI Challenge 002 : Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI Challenge 002 : Credit Card Checkout mobileuidesign mobileappui creditcardapp credit card app dailyui2 dailyuichallenge mobileui mobileapp mobileappdesign uichallenge dailyui ui
Daily UI Challenge : 002

This one took me forever to design! But i am happy with the outcome. Kept the design as minimal and functional as possible. Feedback is much appreciated!

Challenge: @dailyui.co
